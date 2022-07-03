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GET REAL!!! Jim Breuer talks vaccine deaths, reality phobia, school choice, food shortages, transgenders, mind control, roe v wade, plandemics, and more! Goofy wild and real!
Jim Breuer's "Conspiracy Theory" Bunker with Jimmy Shaka
The Breuniverse Podcast #34 July 1, 2022
New Breuniverse podcast episodes to Patreon every Thursday and everywhere else on Friday: https://linktr.ee/Breuniverse
Join Jim Breuer's Patreon page for an exclusive podcast, early acess content, plus much more: https://bit.ly/BreuerPatreon
Tour dates and more at https://www.jimbreuer.com
#jimbreuer #conspiracy #comedy