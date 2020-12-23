URGENT News about the Covid-19 Vaccine

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20 Dec 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, exposes a remarkable truth about the covid-19 vaccine. You must watch and share this. Click on the following link to go to Dr Coleman's website then click on the health button http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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