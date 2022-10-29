Welcome To Proverbs Club.Honey From The Comb.
Proverbs 27:7 (NIV).
7) One who is full loathes honey from the comb,
but to the hungry even what is bitter tastes sweet.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
When you have too much, you reject the substandard.
But when you have nothing, even the substandard looks valuable.
