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Former Chief Science Advisor at Pfizer: “It is obvious to any biological expert that the pandemic is fundamentally over”
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125 views • September 27, 2020
Watch the original at 60 fps and see Dr. Yeadon's detailed credentials here: https://youtu.be/WapjYL1Wnfw
If you have trouble with the British accent watch here at .75 speed. Also, here is a written article: https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/09/21/lies-damned-lies-and-health-statistics-the-deadly-danger-of-false-positives-by-dr-michael-yeadon/
Dr. Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Therapeutic Area expert, developed out of deep knowledge of biology & therapeutics and is an innovative drug discoverer with 23y in the pharmaceutical industry.
If you have trouble with the British accent watch here at .75 speed. Also, here is a written article: https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/09/21/lies-damned-lies-and-health-statistics-the-deadly-danger-of-false-positives-by-dr-michael-yeadon/
Dr. Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Therapeutic Area expert, developed out of deep knowledge of biology & therapeutics and is an innovative drug discoverer with 23y in the pharmaceutical industry.
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