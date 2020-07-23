PARADOX - BRUTALIZED

First uploaded in 24th of July in 2016 in you tube and now transferred in here!



LYRICS: Coarseness is the creed of our gang,

Shows you that,

We're serious.

Terminate the government.

We're soldiers of the road.



Brutalized minds of hate

Execution!

We march on.

Curse your fate.

Resolution!



We are the new aggression.

A merciless confession.

We do not feel compassion.

We're brutalized!



Change your knife!

The 45 m.

Standard in the movement!

Fear no jail!

We gonna prevail!

We've come here to stand.



We move on while you die!

See you running out of options.

We're so god damn upset of your lies.

Tired of your corruptions!



Inside us burns a fire.

An overloaded wire.

There's tension and desire.

We're brutalized!



I smell you're not a soldier!

Your blood is getting colder.

'Cause you know we are bolder.

We're brutalized!



Youth of today crawls out of your lies.

Tough disillusioned.

Accept no more compromise.

So often betrayed

We lost all our faith.



The cause for complaint and mistrust is correct.

Loss of respect!



Blood runs red down your face.

Your extinction!?

Six feet under -- there's your place.

Termination!



We are the new aggression.

A merciless confession.

We do not feel compassion.

We're brutalized!



We're just a little movement.

Mobility's improvement!

We have a clear intention.

We're brutalized!



Knights!

Bites!

Collide!

Excite!

Fight!