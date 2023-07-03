The ROOT CAUSE Of Human Trafficking - How To SAVE CHILDREN From It - Tim Ballard - HaloNews

https://www.ourrescue.org/give-now - Learn more about Tim's organization Operation Underground Railroad!





Tim Ballard has worked every type of case imaginable in the fight to dismantle child trafficking rings. He spent over a decade working as a Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security to infiltrate child trafficking organizations. He successfully dismantled dozens of these organizations and rescued children from slavery and exploitation. Tim and a team of former government operatives left the security of their careers to go about the work of rescuing children as a private foundation - Operation Underground Railroad.





In this episode you will learn about how the U.S. plays a major role in the global human trafficking crisis.

Ways to get involved with O.U.R.’s mission and how you can help.

The truth behind what it takes to fight modern slavery to unlock the underestimated power of service.





Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily.

HALOROCK.COM & App Coming Soon:

News - History - Research - Stoicism - Traditional Life - Societal Solutions -

Self Improvement - Free Meme & PDF Library - Meme Maker





Brighteon’s video quality requirements do not allow us to upload some of our videos & documentaries, please visit our other channels for our complete codex:





HALOROCK DOCUMENTARIES - https://rumble.com/c/c-3313432

HALOROCK CONSPIRACY - https://rumble.com/c/c-3346956

HALOROCK NEWS - https://rumble.com/c/c-3301433

BLOOD MOON - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/

HALOROCKAPP - https://www.youtube.com/@HaloRockApp