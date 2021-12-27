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How Psychiatric Drugs Really Work - Peter Breggin MD
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2242 views • December 27, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Aug 13, 2012. This video had 209,725 views and 5.2K likes.
Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin, MD in the second of his series: Simple Truths About Psychiatry: How Do Psychiatric Drugs Really Work? Further information may be found on Dr. Breggin's website and in his many books, including his latest: "Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families." See more at his website http://www.breggin.com
Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin, MD in the second of his series: Simple Truths About Psychiatry: How Do Psychiatric Drugs Really Work? Further information may be found on Dr. Breggin's website and in his many books, including his latest: "Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families." See more at his website http://www.breggin.com
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