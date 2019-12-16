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Christmas: Acceptable to Christ? or Pagan?
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18 views • December 16, 2019
Where does Christmas come from and did it exist before Christ's human birth? Does Christ want us to worship Him in this way? Holy or Evil? What is the truth?
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For more information on this subject please visit http://www.isawthelightministries.com/christmas.html
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For more information on this subject please visit http://www.isawthelightministries.com/christmas.html
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