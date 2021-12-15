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BASES2021 Harry Challenger Reptilian UFO Cases
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288 views • December 15, 2021
Harry Challnegerb is editor of the legendary Flaying Saucer Review, he gives a fast short presentation on some very serious Reptilian cases. Some known by Julie Phelps.
This is the third in the day's BASES2021 Christmas lectures, held at the Bouverie Hall, in the centre of Wiltshire, in Pewsey. Refer to the summer lectures held at the Barge Inn.
Harry is co founder of the UFO Academy.
This is the third in the day's BASES2021 Christmas lectures, held at the Bouverie Hall, in the centre of Wiltshire, in Pewsey. Refer to the summer lectures held at the Barge Inn.
Harry is co founder of the UFO Academy.
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