Why Stem Cell Therapy Is Not Yet Approved #shorts

Did you know that stem cell therapy is technically NOT legal in the United States? ⛔



In this video, Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, the author of the book ‘The Secret World of Stem Therapy’, explains why stem cell therapy, despite its wondrous benefits, remains unauthorized in the United States.



Dr. von Schwarz explains that stem cell therapy remains unapproved by the FDA and other medical societies because there’s still a lot about stem cell therapy that needs to be explored, understood, and ascertained. ✔️



He emphasizes that stem cell therapy’s lack of approval is NOT because researchers and physicians don’t believe in it.

He explains that stem cell therapy has long way to go before becoming an APPROVED treatment method for the public. 💯



Listen to the full episode to learn more about stem cell therapy: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/



