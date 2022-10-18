'Military Revelations' Issue 0717 - Introduction to the Design Work of the Engineering Office of the Air Force '910' Underground Command Post

https://gnews.org/articles/t53506344
Summary：The unit in the PPT is called Air force Communications Department Engineering Division. On March 13, 2006, the title of the ppt is Air Force 910 Underground Command Post Briefing on the construction program of the communication system and construction task layout.
