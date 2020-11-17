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Where Can You Run From The Great Reset?
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217 views • November 17, 2020
Where Can You Run From The Great Reset?
Learn all about the upcoming TDV Summit here: https://tdvsummit.com
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Erykah Badu tests positive for COVID-19 in left nostril, negative in right: https://pagesix.com/2020/11/14/erykah-badu-tests-positive-for-covid-19-in-left-nostril-negative-in-right
People who test Covid negative should wear wristbands, says government’s nudge unit: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-negative-tests-wristbands-uk-government-b1720960.html
Social distancing, masks still necessary after getting COVID-19 vaccine: Fauci: https://nypost.com/2020/11/15/social-distancing-masks-necessary-after-getting-vaccine-fauci
Facts about vaccines the government doesn't want you to know about: https://www.dropbox.com/s/z2rmdqlmwyxd8bg/Facts%20about%20vaccines%20the%20government%20doesn%27t%20want%20you%20to%20know%20about.mp4?dl=0
"Denmark throws epidemic law in the bin": https://twitter.com/thecoronacure_/status/1328007641038204932
Here is how to deal with cops - aronwaltoncreate: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHdCe92Jykr/?igshid=1r5ajvvtc5bsc
Italian MP Article:
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/10/30/italian-mp-thrown-out-of-parliament-for-refusing-to-wear-mask-properly/
Xmas present for one if my kids, hope I can read it when they've finished it: https://twitter.com/peacock_graham/status/1328398331169607682
Learn all about the upcoming TDV Summit here: https://tdvsummit.com
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Erykah Badu tests positive for COVID-19 in left nostril, negative in right: https://pagesix.com/2020/11/14/erykah-badu-tests-positive-for-covid-19-in-left-nostril-negative-in-right
People who test Covid negative should wear wristbands, says government’s nudge unit: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-negative-tests-wristbands-uk-government-b1720960.html
Social distancing, masks still necessary after getting COVID-19 vaccine: Fauci: https://nypost.com/2020/11/15/social-distancing-masks-necessary-after-getting-vaccine-fauci
Facts about vaccines the government doesn't want you to know about: https://www.dropbox.com/s/z2rmdqlmwyxd8bg/Facts%20about%20vaccines%20the%20government%20doesn%27t%20want%20you%20to%20know%20about.mp4?dl=0
"Denmark throws epidemic law in the bin": https://twitter.com/thecoronacure_/status/1328007641038204932
Here is how to deal with cops - aronwaltoncreate: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHdCe92Jykr/?igshid=1r5ajvvtc5bsc
Italian MP Article:
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/10/30/italian-mp-thrown-out-of-parliament-for-refusing-to-wear-mask-properly/
Xmas present for one if my kids, hope I can read it when they've finished it: https://twitter.com/peacock_graham/status/1328398331169607682
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