Donald Trump slams US strikes on Yemen:

“Yet another war started by Biden. They said I would cause a World War 3. A complete mad man is using the War Powers Act against Yemen with F-22 Jets and Tomahawk missiles. Why? I will end all wars in just a short time!"

ADDING: ☝️ Just a reminder that this asshole ordered a drone strike on Qasem Soleimani.

So... STFU Donny