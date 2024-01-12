Donald Trump slams US strikes on Yemen:
“Yet another war started by Biden. They said I would cause a World War 3. A complete mad man is using the War Powers Act against Yemen with F-22 Jets and Tomahawk missiles. Why? I will end all wars in just a short time!"
ADDING: ☝️ Just a reminder that this asshole ordered a drone strike on Qasem Soleimani.
So... STFU Donny
