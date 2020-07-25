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THE 7TH SEAL AND THE BEGINNING OF THE 7 TRUMPET JUDGEMENTS
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34 views • July 25, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 8:1-13. There was a silence in heaven when the Lord broke the seventh seal. In the seventh seal were the events called ‘the 7 trumpets’. In the seventh trumpet, there were the events called ‘the 7 bowls’. After that silence, John looked. He saw the 7 angels. These angels were a special group. They stood in the holy place, ready to serve God. Each of these received a trumpet. These trumpets bring the anger of God to the earth. An angel came and he stood at the altar. He was not one of the 7. He had much incense, which he added to the prayers of God’s people.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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