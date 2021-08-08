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How Does Reincarnation and the Afterlife Really Work - Out of Body, Remote Viewing - Christina Rasmussen with Tom Campbell
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16 views • August 08, 2021
Grateful thanks for this interview and for this video to Tom Campbell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jzeb3INsKDQ&;ab_channel=TomCampbell
Christina Rasmussen interviewed Tom Campbell for her Dear Life podcast and asked Tom in this excerpt from her interview: “How does reincarnation and the afterlife actually work?”
Although Tom has spoken on this subject many times before, in this excerpt he gives a particularly good summary of the how and why of the afterlife process and speaks directly to those who are concerned with whether they will forever be with their loved ones.
Your avatar is not immortal, except in the sense that the information that describes everything your avatar thought, felt and experienced is recorded and made available to all. You, as a subset of consciousness (an IUOC), are immortal -- there is no end , only endless opportunities to evolve -- to become whatever you can be.
Watch the video, discover the possibilities.
IUOC- Individuated Unit of Consciousness
Christina’s Dear Life links: @christinarasmussen7 on Instagram and @ChristinaRasmussen2014 on Facebook.
https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Tom's Patreon **https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)
https://my-big-TOE.com Tom's website
https://mbtevents.com Tom’s events, online events, programs, and binaural beats.
https://twitter.com/TomCampbell_MBT Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/tomcampbell... Instagram
https://CUSAC.org 501 c 3 Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness
** Tom Campbell here...I and MBT Events hope you liked this video -- we now have well over a thousand hours of free video on this user-friendly ad-free YouTube channel. Though these videos are free to our viewers, they represent many thousands of hours in production and editing, and many thousands of dollars invested in video and audio equipment along with the required computers, and software to store and process the raw video into finished products. So far, all of this content has been funded directly out of our own pockets. Be assured, we will always continue to do what we can -- it is our life, our purpose -- a labor of love that we will continue to pursue as best we can. However, those pockets are not as deep as they used to be, thus, we are now seeking to augment our resources with support from our viewers. If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our newly created Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description below...thank you! https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Tom's Patreon ** https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jzeb3INsKDQ&;ab_channel=TomCampbell
Christina Rasmussen interviewed Tom Campbell for her Dear Life podcast and asked Tom in this excerpt from her interview: “How does reincarnation and the afterlife actually work?”
Although Tom has spoken on this subject many times before, in this excerpt he gives a particularly good summary of the how and why of the afterlife process and speaks directly to those who are concerned with whether they will forever be with their loved ones.
Your avatar is not immortal, except in the sense that the information that describes everything your avatar thought, felt and experienced is recorded and made available to all. You, as a subset of consciousness (an IUOC), are immortal -- there is no end , only endless opportunities to evolve -- to become whatever you can be.
Watch the video, discover the possibilities.
IUOC- Individuated Unit of Consciousness
Christina’s Dear Life links: @christinarasmussen7 on Instagram and @ChristinaRasmussen2014 on Facebook.
https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Tom's Patreon **https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)
https://my-big-TOE.com Tom's website
https://mbtevents.com Tom’s events, online events, programs, and binaural beats.
https://twitter.com/TomCampbell_MBT Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/tomcampbell... Instagram
https://CUSAC.org 501 c 3 Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness
** Tom Campbell here...I and MBT Events hope you liked this video -- we now have well over a thousand hours of free video on this user-friendly ad-free YouTube channel. Though these videos are free to our viewers, they represent many thousands of hours in production and editing, and many thousands of dollars invested in video and audio equipment along with the required computers, and software to store and process the raw video into finished products. So far, all of this content has been funded directly out of our own pockets. Be assured, we will always continue to do what we can -- it is our life, our purpose -- a labor of love that we will continue to pursue as best we can. However, those pockets are not as deep as they used to be, thus, we are now seeking to augment our resources with support from our viewers. If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our newly created Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description below...thank you! https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Tom's Patreon ** https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)
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