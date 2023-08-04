˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗ The Unified Ledger: Their Ultimate Control Mechanism-Summary Reel ˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗

˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗ The Unified Ledger: Their Ultimate Control Mechanism ˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗

Most of us have heard of CBDC's which have the potential to infringe on all manner of our rights but DID YOU KNOW, they are only a part of the picture❓ The Unified Ledger is the final piece of their control plans. This highlight reel gives you a glimpse into their plans and your financial future.





Maria Zeee's full interview with attorney Thomas Renz should be compulsory viewing for us all.





Blueprint for the future monetary system: improving the old, enabling the new





FULL INTERVIEW: Globalist Plan to SEIZE YOUR ASSETS Through ‘Unified Ledger’ – Tom Renz & Maria Zeee

