Blockchain Social & Crypto Earnings Report #33

You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization. Here are the 11 platforms I used to earn $85.26 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in August as well as some insights.



This is my 541st episode/article. I put a great deal of work into this content so if you find it valuable, please do like, share, comment and subscribe!





My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to just over $39,906 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving the payouts.





Going forward I’ll just be mainly tracking my earnings and focusing on that aspect. I will still share insights on the various platforms I use, but the main tracking and reporting will be based on crypto rewards and monetization.





August Earnings:

Publish0x – 1.52 AMPL - $1.5 CAD = $2.28 CAD + 0.001 ETH - $1,820 CAD = $1.82 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $4.10 CAD.

Brave Browser – 3.41 BAT – $0.43 CAD from ad rewards and from creator donations for a total of $1.46 CAD.

LBRY/Odysee – 56 LBC - $0.029 CAD = $1.62 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, etc.

Hive – 9.8 Hive - $0.686 CAD = $6.72 CAD and 5.4 HBD - $1.35 CAD = $7.29 CAD. That’s a total of $14.01 CAD from post rewards.

Cos.TV – 519 COS - $0.0082 CAD = $4.29 CAD earned from post rewards.

Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 0.09 BCH - $163.45 CAD = $14.71 CAD earned from post rewards.

DTube – 64 DTC - $0.126 CAD = $8.06 CAD earned from post rewards.

YouTube - $28.26 CAD earned from monetization.

Blurt – 789 BLURT – $0.0062 = $1.53 CAD earned from post rewards.

Serey – 4000 SRY – $0.0018 = $7.20 CAD earned from post rewards.

The grand total came to $85.26 CAD which is about $62.24 USD.