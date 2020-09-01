BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2094-9A ‘This Is 100% Self-Defense’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Sets The Record Straight
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
45 views • September 01, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2094
TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 01, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=1705102323 
  
EP 2094-9A ‘This Is 100% Self-Defense’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Sets The Record Straight 
 
Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, appeared Monday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight to present his case that the shooting in Kenosha last week was a clear-cut instance of self-defense. “This is 100 percent self-defense,” 
EP 2094-9A ‘This Is 100% Self-Defense’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Sets The Record Straight – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3gQO27c  

Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli  In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw   
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII  

PLEASE SUPPORT US!!  SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:

BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS!  http://PetesPatriotCoins.com

NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com 

JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi 

🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨

🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨

Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app 
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]:   (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
 
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 

Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepoliticaltalk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy