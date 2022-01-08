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Are You Ready For The Last Days Exodus?
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40 views • January 08, 2022
The Torah portion Va'Yera has seven promises that reveal the covenant-keeping nature of YHWH. What are the parallels between the first exodus and the events of today as we prepare for the final exodus?
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