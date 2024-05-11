And We Know 5.10.2024 Psywar comms perfect 111118, Court cases crumble, Veteran wars, Matrix, GOV coverup of V@X c

LT of And We Know
May 10, 2024
We have a lot to cover today regarding the trials, the upcoming election, the strange information flying out from so many sources about the harmful vaccines and the continued battles across the world against these demonic fools trying to take our freedoms away. Let’s go.
Click here to get your coffee: https://www.huntersblendcoffee.com/?ref=AWK
—————————————
Bison Order today at www.twc.health/LT code LT saves you 10% at checkout
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Frens, the 4th Psyop Group sent us a message in their latest “Ghosts In The Machine 2” video.
https://x.com/GutsySheila/status/1787957119062274448
Christian Terhes MEP explains how we are witnessing the ‘Chinafication’ of Europe. The green pass being the first step towards the social credit system. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/57461
SAVAGE: CNN just aired the most brutal 2-minute takedown of Joe Biden’s Presidency during an interview with him as a reporter hurls rapid-fire reality checks to his FACE:
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1788328183546167403
Did you know that the guy below being exposed also produced the film that Donald Trump Jr. posted?
https://x.com/EDranir/status/1788392396515840138
￼
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SPENT OVER $66 BILLION ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN 2023
https://x.com/TONYxTWO/status/1788681544539812042
Lady tries to defend Jabs on TV https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/57495
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it loud and clear:
If the people had said 'NO', there was nothing he could do about it!!!! https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14899
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com
Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae
Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ucpxo-5.10.24-psywar-comms-perfect-111118-court-cases-crumble-veteran-wars-matrix.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.