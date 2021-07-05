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David Martin, PhD
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1558 views • July 05, 2021
Dr. David Martin Exposes the False Foundation of Eugenics_ _You Don't Have DNA
https://www.brighteon.com/59dff7c9-2cad-45c0-866e-2b1fe411f310
Dr. David Martin takes apart phony story of Moderna and Pfizer being vaccines
https://www.brighteon.com/9d8509c8-d342-4a55-8ded-b17c43d425b5
Dr. David Martin at January 6 Rally_ _Nature Has Never Conspired Against Us. Criminals Do!
https://www.brighteon.com/22b46596-dff4-42d8-a0ad-1516c29617e7
https://www.brighteon.com/59dff7c9-2cad-45c0-866e-2b1fe411f310
Dr. David Martin takes apart phony story of Moderna and Pfizer being vaccines
https://www.brighteon.com/9d8509c8-d342-4a55-8ded-b17c43d425b5
Dr. David Martin at January 6 Rally_ _Nature Has Never Conspired Against Us. Criminals Do!
https://www.brighteon.com/22b46596-dff4-42d8-a0ad-1516c29617e7
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