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Russia Ukraine Updates
October 20, 2022
Will you eat mRNA jabbed food?
Terrifying new law in Australia - NSW gov to introduce mRNA tech Aug 2023 into cows and other livestock. Nathan Birch is Australia's youngest self-made billionaire (through real estate.)
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1otksd-will-you-eat-mrna-jabbed-food-terrifying-new-law-in-australia-nsw.html