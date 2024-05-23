Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chemtrails
channel image
Irréfut8leTruthUnde9abl3Proof
2 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

Chemtrails Ai, synthetic clouds of Demonic like images. Also Letters and numbers appear within the clouds also.. Some correspond to the periodic table and some happen to be some types of computer coding/software language 

Keywords
chemtrailsainanobotsnanoparticules

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket