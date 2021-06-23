HeavenBoundTrucker444: A Closer Look into the FreeMasons [27.05.2021]

'Got this a while back from SMHP'Endtime Awakening - 3 weeks agoThe Freemasonic Symbol of the Square and Compass has several occult symbols within it. The Compass represents the Upward facing Triangle or the Male/Microcosm. The Square represents the Downward facing Triangle or the Female/Macrocosm. Blended into one you have the Androgyne, the perfected being that mirrors what "Adam/Eve" resembled before the fall. They believe that God is a dualistic androgynous being and therefore Adam/Eve were androgynous as well.The Compass and Square also represent the tools that are used to draw the alchemical "Philosopher's Stone," the circle within a square within a triangle within a circle.The Masonic letter "G," as I understand it, stands for "Gaia." Gaia is essentially a drag queen version of mother nature. It equates with Columbia and all the other occult "female" goddesses. The statue of liberty is one as well. Look closely at the facial features of the statue of liberty and compare them with Elvis Presley's facial features. It's almost a match. Are they trying to tell us that the king of rock and roll was an FTM gender-invert? This is our world everyone. Christ said that you can't serve two masters. It's either this world and all it's trappings or our Heavenly Father.True Masonry is far different than what they're doing down the street in the local lodge. Try and tell them that and you'll have a fight on your hands. They're as blind as most of the rest of the world.Praise God that He's given us the eyes to see some of these things. I believe we're doing exactly what He meant for us to do and that's to share what He's revealed to us. I value the things that you share with me and consider it a blessing that you shared it!God bless you!!!Trump Won - 3 weeks ago'Mr Cooper, was a true man that walked the talk.'391 views May 27, 2021HeavenBoundTrucker444/chuck middleton392 subscribers