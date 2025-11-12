Younger Brains Have Changed! Human Beings are Different Now w/ Neurologist Dr Jack McCallum

Sign up for the Peptide Webinar with Dr. Diane Kazer at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

Neurologist, executive, and historian Dr. Jack McCallum joins the program to discuss the remarkable evolution of the human brain. His latest work examines how the brains of younger generations are fundamentally different from those of older generations.

Driven by social media, technology, and shifting societal values, McCallum argues that our brains are actively adapting to meet the demands of modern life. Through compelling historical and contemporary examples, he invites listeners to see human development in a completely new light.

