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Father of Vaccine-Injured Son and Author of Master Manipulator about CDC Fraud
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139 views • March 21, 2021
James Ottar Grundvig, speaks about his Vaccine-Injured Son. His book, Master Manipulator exposes the systemic Fraud in the CDC. https://www.amazon.com/Master-Manipulator-Explosive-Embezzlement-Government/dp/151070843X/
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