Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
filmIsnowmovies Governments and Media roles in War Propaganda & LIES - THE WAR YOU DONT SEE John Pilger Doc
channel image
alltheworldsastage
882 Subscribers
10 views
Published 14 hours ago

filmIsnowmovies Governments and Media roles in War Propaganda & LIES - THE WAR YOU DONT SEE John Pilger DocFilmIsNow Movies @FilmIsNowMovieshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mDuxFnn2RY&t

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094789604552


Governments and Media roles in War Propaganda | THE WAR YOU DON'T SEE | John Pilger Documentary


A powerful and timely investigation into the media's role in war, tracing the history of embedded and independent reporting from the carnage of World War One to the destruction of Hiroshima, and from the invasion of Vietnam to the current war in Afghanistan and disaster in Iraq.


As weapons and propaganda become even more sophisticated, the nature of war is developing into an electronic battlefield in which journalists play a key role, and civilians are the victims. But who is the real enemy?


Written, Produced and Directed by John Pilger with Alan Lowery


Keywords
palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket