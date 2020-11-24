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Attorney Joe diGenova - The Growing Evidence of Voter Fraud
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232 views • November 24, 2020
Know this coup is a war to conquer our nation, that it's being SOLD to the highest bidders, Soro's, China, and other communist globalist - they desire our power so that they can more easily conquer the world.
Know too that the MSM are literally CIA controlled psyop weapons used against the America people - do your due diligence! Remember: Only those who seek shall find!
Know too that the MSM are literally CIA controlled psyop weapons used against the America people - do your due diligence! Remember: Only those who seek shall find!
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