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Subduing South America with the Isaac Accords – Video #345
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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The Isaac Accords are a tool by which the state of Jewish supremacy can get South American nations on board with its Zionist agenda of expansionist Greater Israel, just as it has tried to get Arab and Muslim nations on board via the Abraham Accords.

Shownotes:

https://thefreedomarticles.com/worldwide-election-interference-israeli-firm-blackcore-video-327/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/attempted-jewish-rewrite-of-western-history-video-334/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Accords

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/h1lbmxgi6

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/7402416/jewish/After-Two-Years-Watching-Quietly-Argentinas-President-Takes-the-Stage-at-Tribute-to-the-Rebbe.htm

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-898916

https://dokumen.pub/is-there-a-judeo-christian-tradition-a-european-perspective-3110416476-9783110416473.html

https://21stcenturywire.com/2025/12/15/the-rise-of-the-isaac-accords-how-israel-is-redrawing-south-americas-political-landscape/

https://21stcenturywire.com/2026/06/24/blue-wave-how-israel-washington-and-a-guernsey-shell-company-stole-colombias-election/

https://x.com/NatRothschild1/status/2007386888529903759

https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/why-israel-friend-budding-autocrats-around-world

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.


Keywords
israelmadurochabadsouth americaabraham accordsmileiisaac accordsmachadoisraeli controlisraeli election interference
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