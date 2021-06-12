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A healthy dose of science
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50 views • June 12, 2021
Kate Wand, June 9, 2021

The bottom line is that current governments and highly political organizations do not want the people to be empowered, informed, and independently healthy or wealthy. They are the few, and we are the many, and a potential army of strong, fit and knowledgeable citizens is the biggest threat that they can face.

May the facts empower people with the truth, and the people take their health, and their liberty, back into their own hands.

Essay by Kate Wand
https://katewand.substack.com/p/the-lore-of-covid

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Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais

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*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm3ygaRPf-M
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