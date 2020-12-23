General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement THE AWAKENING OF THE PATRIOTIC SOULS OF AMERICA 12/21/20

The most powerful emotion of love beyond one's family and community is the love of one's nation. This is called patriotism. From the 15th century Renaissance to today, this idea of the nation, and the love for the nation, has been the most powerful force for progress in human history. This is the love of the future. This is the love that generates creativity in science and technology. This is the love that gives a larger meaning to one's life. This is what the globalist British empire has done everything it could to undermine and destroy in people, whether it is through the culture, or whether it is through the alarm over the threat of climate change, or the COVID-19 pandemic, or some other crisis to claim that national sovereignty must be abrogated to globalist institutions that will remake the world into a permanent new kind of modern feudalism which will, in principle take us all back to before the Renaissance, and before the birth of science and the nation state.



The emergence of Donald Trump in 2015 was the beginning of the manifestation inside the U.S. of a larger awakening resurgence of patriotism in the world against the new global feudalism. This whole effort to deny Trump the Presidency, legitimately won, through mostly intimidation of political figures, lawyers, and judges, is going to create a greater nightmare for the feudalists as the legitimacy of the institutions they have used to govern, go to wars, and loot the population, will now no longer be obeyed by a large part of the population. But what will hold those who wish to fight for the nation, is to not be diverted by intelligence operations to blame China and Russia, or other type operations, but rather the putting forward of a reawakening of the deeper principles of the nation and its purpose,without which life has very little meaning..