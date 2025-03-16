CTP 20250318 S2EMarSpecial8 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 2 He Is The Artist BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMarSpecial8 39m 34s before audio editing

CTP (S2EMarSpeical8) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 2: HeIsTheArtist

CTP (S2EMarSpeical8) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 2: Confessions of a Fallen Angel: Music as a Path to Recovery

We explore the transformative power of music with Christian artist "He Is the Artist" and dive into his EP "Confessions of a Fallen Angel," an album inspired by addiction recovery and spiritual rebirth.

• Born in Queens, He Is the Artist (Alim Bassey) was discovered online singing covers before pursuing professional music

• The name "He Is the Artist" represents God as the ultimate creator, with influences from K-pop naming conventions

• "Confessions of a Fallen Angel" EP tracks the stages of addiction recovery while using Lucifer's fall as a metaphor

• The EP features creative covers of songs by Britney Spears, Erykah Badu, and Billie Holiday alongside original music

• Mental health themes permeate the EP, designed to help listeners feel less alone in their struggles

• Social media creates false impressions of others' lives, while focusing inward leads to true spiritual growth

• All life has value and meaning, even during our darkest moments

• God equips different people for different battles, which is why comparing journeys is counterproductive

• What matters most is being the best version of yourself, not measuring up to others' standards

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]