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NATO Expansion Provoked Putin: Kremlin Reacting to Offensive Posturing
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181 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
27 year veteran Jarome Bell joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, as NATO continues to feign intervention while Kiev spreads propaganda and refuses to surrender.
Jarome is running for Congress in Virginia and is using his experience to tell the truth about the horrors of the military industrial complex.
Check out his campaign through this website:
https://jaromebellforcongress.com/
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwd5gp-nato-expansion-provoked-putin-kremlin-reacting-to-offensive-posturing.html
27 year veteran Jarome Bell joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, as NATO continues to feign intervention while Kiev spreads propaganda and refuses to surrender.
Jarome is running for Congress in Virginia and is using his experience to tell the truth about the horrors of the military industrial complex.
Check out his campaign through this website:
https://jaromebellforcongress.com/
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwd5gp-nato-expansion-provoked-putin-kremlin-reacting-to-offensive-posturing.html
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