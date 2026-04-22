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The DOJ Indicts the SPLC Over Alleged Money Laundering and Funding the KKK
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1341 views • 3 months ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) (0:01)

- Allegations of Money Laundering and Funding Extremist Groups (3:10)

- Selective Targeting and Prosecution by the DOJ (5:21)

- Critique of the SPLC and the Justice System (6:58)

- Calls for Investigations into Nonprofits and Election Fraud (10:05)

- Criticism of Trump's Actions and Calls for Reform (12:13)


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