James O'Keefe in NYC talks with Journalists at Trump's arraignment

Members of the Press speak their mind to undercover James O’Keefe at Trump arraignment in NYC. #OMG
“Whatever it takes”
“Whatever reason he is in prison is good for me”
“Are you a Trump supporter? No? OK so then I can say I’m with CNN…”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1643437467469586432
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.