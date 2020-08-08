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5G WHISTLEBLOWER- CORONAVIRUS TESTING ITSELF WILL INFECT YOU + 5G GUARANTEES IT WORLDWIDE
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
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288 views • August 08, 2020
“Every human being has to be born ignorant and, for a time, live in ignorance. But if he remains ignorant that is his own fault.” Earl Nightingale

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The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw

COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I

REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs

CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI

RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8

“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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