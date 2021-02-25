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A decentralized economy for the awakened world (Feb. 25th, 2021 | Abscondo Podcast #100)
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50 views • February 25, 2021
As the good guys win and a new world order emerges, we need new systems and technologies to support our new way of life. Today I discuss the "I am" decentralized / quantum communications platform, currency, and social connecter. This concept is fully-developed and I am open to working with anyone who feels inspired.
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