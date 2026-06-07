Alex Jones Second Half Show 7/6/26

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MONDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: Democrats Totally Drop Mask, Publicly Demonize America On July 4th! Globalists/Leftists Claim Trump Is Rigging World Cup For USA As Hordes Of Muslims Rally For 3rd Weekend In A Row Declaring That America Is An Islamic/Communist State! PLUS, Alex Jones Breaks Down The War On Men That Is Designed To Destroy Natural Gender Roles, Dissolve The Family, And Ultimately Divide & Conquer The Human Species! FINALLY, As The Murder Trial Of Tyler Robinson For The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Begins In Utah, JESSE ON FIRE Makes His Case That Kirk Is Still Alive & Well, Running TPUSA From The Sidelines! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 7/6/26