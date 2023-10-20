Joe Biden ‘trying to look capable’ amid his recent ‘gutsy trip’ to Israel

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Joe Biden is “trying to look like a president” and trying to “look capable” amid his recent visit to Israel. “He’s trying to sort of beat down those hushed whispers about his mental capacity and so forth,” Mr Mulvaney told Sky News Australia. President Biden recently visited Tel Aviv as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Mr Mulvaney said Joe Biden’s visit was a “good trip”. “It’s a nice gutsy trip,” he told Sky News Australia. “It’s a good show of the flag – it’s in the middle of an active warzone et cetera. “He looks presidential, there’s no question about it."

