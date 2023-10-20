Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden ‘trying to look capable’ amid his recent ‘gutsy trip’ to Israel
channel image
NewsClips
3742 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Joe Biden is “trying to look like a president” and trying to “look capable” amid his recent visit to Israel. “He’s trying to sort of beat down those hushed whispers about his mental capacity and so forth,” Mr Mulvaney told Sky News Australia. President Biden recently visited Tel Aviv as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Mr Mulvaney said Joe Biden’s visit was a “good trip”. “It’s a nice gutsy trip,” he told Sky News Australia. “It’s a good show of the flag – it’s in the middle of an active warzone et cetera. “He looks presidential, there’s no question about it."

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket