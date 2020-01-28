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1/28/20. #STOPUSMCA: Mid E Peace P, CV Virus, Biden’s & Vindeman Witnesses #WeAreHealthy
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117 views • January 29, 2020
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1/28: Tonight Pres Trump KAG Rally is massive, meanwhile, the USMCA, which threatens America’s sovereignty will be signed by POTUS. The Senate will call the Biden’s, Vindeman and Marshmellow to testify....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump's massive rally in Wildwood, NJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGw9L...
Please sub to Golden Gate Times!
https://www.riverbender.com/sports-ne...
Please read about the dangers of USMCA to America's Sovereignty:
https://www.jbs.org/usmca/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
Bill De Blasio responsible for death of 92 year old woman:
https://dgator.com/the-observer-v3
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
George Webb exposes Schiff/Strohk/Parnas IP addresses:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIfWz...
The Private Investigators, D&A Investigations, posts a very lengthy play-by-play of Ukraine/Deep State/Biden/Burisma/Parnas:
https://dgator.com/the-observer-v1
https://jewishnationalnews.com/wp-con...
Amazing Polly's report on the early life of Alexie Vindman and his brothers brought into USA to become DS assets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSN_s...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83K subscribers
1/28: Tonight Pres Trump KAG Rally is massive, meanwhile, the USMCA, which threatens America’s sovereignty will be signed by POTUS. The Senate will call the Biden’s, Vindeman and Marshmellow to testify....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump's massive rally in Wildwood, NJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGw9L...
Please sub to Golden Gate Times!
https://www.riverbender.com/sports-ne...
Please read about the dangers of USMCA to America's Sovereignty:
https://www.jbs.org/usmca/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
Bill De Blasio responsible for death of 92 year old woman:
https://dgator.com/the-observer-v3
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
George Webb exposes Schiff/Strohk/Parnas IP addresses:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIfWz...
The Private Investigators, D&A Investigations, posts a very lengthy play-by-play of Ukraine/Deep State/Biden/Burisma/Parnas:
https://dgator.com/the-observer-v1
https://jewishnationalnews.com/wp-con...
Amazing Polly's report on the early life of Alexie Vindman and his brothers brought into USA to become DS assets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSN_s...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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