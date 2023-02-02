Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP is behind the recent ups-and-downs in the digital currency markets

https://gettr.com/post/p271lfxb818

2/1/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What does the arrest of Yue Wenhai (CCP Henan gang) mean? The CCP is behind the recent ups-and-downs in the digital currency markets; what will happen in various hotspot regions in the world will accelerate the turmoils in the world financial market; in the end, the CCP’s assets will be split up and seized, and the New Federal State of China will come out as the only winner!

#YueWenhai #HenanFaction #digitalCurrency #financialMarketTurmoil #seizeCCPAssets #NFSC





2/1/2023 文贵盖特：河南帮岳文海被抓意味着啥？数字货币市场乱象的背后是中共；接下来几个热点地区的动静会加速金融市场动荡，最后一定是共产党资产被瓜分，唯一赢家唯有新中国联邦

#岳文海 #河南帮 #数字货币 #金融市场动荡 #查封共产党资产 #新中国联邦



