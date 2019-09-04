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Trump Admin. Considering Big Tech Proposal To Spy On All Americans Using Smartphones, Home Assistance - FULL SHOW 9/4/19
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425 views • September 04, 2019
All smart devices to report back to DARPA/HARPA, private conversations leading to red flag gun confiscations.
Alex Jones breaks down this terrifying AI surveillance proposal by Big Tech, which the White House is considering, that surpasses the nightmares of George Orwell.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Alex Jones breaks down this terrifying AI surveillance proposal by Big Tech, which the White House is considering, that surpasses the nightmares of George Orwell.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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