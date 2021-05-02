© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 22:41-53
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 02, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 9 - LUKE 22:41-53
WILLING – Jesus Willingly Submitted To The Father’s Redemptive Plan.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Life can be hard, even when we are doing what we are supposed to be doing. Job pressures, health issues, and dealing with family relationships can make life a challenge. Even representing Christ in this world can be a challenge when we are moved out of our comfort zones. In each of these situations, we are called on to trust God, knowing He has a plan. In today's lesson, we see Jesus express trust in the Father while carrying out God's redemptive plan. What situations challenge your willingness to trust God?
Lesson Notes - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EivfpO3hgpWjym6513GrraigHgynWI4F/view?usp=sharing
Session 9 - LUKE 22:41-53
WILLING – Jesus Willingly Submitted To The Father’s Redemptive Plan.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Life can be hard, even when we are doing what we are supposed to be doing. Job pressures, health issues, and dealing with family relationships can make life a challenge. Even representing Christ in this world can be a challenge when we are moved out of our comfort zones. In each of these situations, we are called on to trust God, knowing He has a plan. In today's lesson, we see Jesus express trust in the Father while carrying out God's redemptive plan. What situations challenge your willingness to trust God?
Lesson Notes - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EivfpO3hgpWjym6513GrraigHgynWI4F/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.