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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 22:41-53
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke

Session 9 - LUKE 22:41-53

WILLING – Jesus Willingly Submitted To The Father’s Redemptive Plan.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021

https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081

Life can be hard, even when we are doing what we are supposed to be doing. Job pressures, health issues, and dealing with family relationships can make life a challenge. Even representing Christ in this world can be a challenge when we are moved out of our comfort zones. In each of these situations, we are called on to trust God, knowing He has a plan. In today's lesson, we see Jesus express trust in the Father while carrying out God's redemptive plan. What situations challenge your willingness to trust God?

Lesson Notes - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EivfpO3hgpWjym6513GrraigHgynWI4F/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
biblejesus christmessiahangelchristjesusprayerscripturelukejudaskiss
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