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Study Proves Deadly Covid-19 Injections 100% Premeditated
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586 views • August 14, 2021
Study Proves Deadly Covid-19 Injections 100% Premeditated
Alex Jones is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters to break down the study proving the deadly Covid-19 injections are premeditated.
These damn covid "vaccines" are killing people - all these globalist's I hope there is a horrible burning pit in purgatory for these mass murders.
source:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609f015cffc2502c1a0ddc98
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com
Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com
Alex Jones is joined by Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters to break down the study proving the deadly Covid-19 injections are premeditated.
These damn covid "vaccines" are killing people - all these globalist's I hope there is a horrible burning pit in purgatory for these mass murders.
source:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609f015cffc2502c1a0ddc98
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com
Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com
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