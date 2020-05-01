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100's of Orthodox Jews Face Arrest After a Mass Funeral in New York!!
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121 views • May 01, 2020
Hundreds gather during corona pandemic. Following the gathering of Orthodox Jews for a funeral in New York, the mayor of the metropolitan city ordered the police to intervene and arrest the protesters.
#COVID19 #COVID__19 #COVIDー19 #coronavirus
#COVID19 #COVID__19 #COVIDー19 #coronavirus
Keywords
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