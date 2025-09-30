The ostrich situation and where we go from here awakecanada.org

Top CFIA contacts:

Paul MacKinnon — President, Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Phone: 613-867-7045.

Dr. Mary-Jane Ireland — Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Canada. Phone: 343-553-5166.

Robert Ianiro — Vice-President, Policy & Programs Branch. Phone: 613-614-5176.

General / switchboard numbers (useful if you want to route a call)

Toll-free (Canada & U.S.): 1-800-442-2342.

Local / international: 1-613-773-2342.

Minister of Health:

Personal / Biographical Information

Name / Honorific: The Honourable Marjorie Michel — Government of Canada

Office / Role: Minister of Health, Government of Canada — Library of Parliament

Riding / Constituency: Papineau, Quebec — House of Commons of Canada

Educational background: Master’s degree in social work and organizational psychology from the University of Louvain (Belgium). — marjoriemichel.liberal.ca

Origins / Family: Born in Haiti; daughter of former Haitian Prime Minister Smarck Michel. — marjoriemichel.liberal.ca

Contact / Office Information

Here are the publicly listed contact details for Minister Michel:

Ministerial Office (Health Canada / GEDS directory)

Phone: 613-957-0200

Email: [email protected]

Parliament / Ottawa Office

Address: House of Commons, Ottawa, ON K1A 0A6

Phone: 613-947-9299

Email: [email protected]

Constituency / Montréal Office

Address: 220–1100 Crémazie East Boulevard, Montréal, QC H2P 2X2 — House of Commons of Canada

Phone: 514-277-1645

Now that we have the parties that are responsible for the fiasco at the ostrich farms identified, here is the next step.

We, the Canadian citizens, have the right to protest. It is protected under our Charter of Rights and our Canadian Bill of Rights. We previously protested in Ottawa under the Freedom Convoy, which was illegally shut down, as found in Canadian courts — the unlawful use of the Emergencies Act. That protest was a result of you, our government, violating multiple laws in Canada against Canadian citizens, including, but not limited to, section 83.01 of the Criminal Code of Canada. We, the Canadians, have had enough of you breaking the laws of our land to implement a globalist agenda that not one Canadian ever agreed to.

You can tell the WHO to fuck off.

You can tell the Paris Accord to fuck off.

You can tell the United Nations Agenda 2021 and 2030 to fuck off.

We did not ask for any of this. We are peaceful citizens trying to make the most out of life while our government stomps on our rights. We have had enough.

If you do not back off of this cause, and all other causes, you are stirring up protests that will be ten times the size of the Freedom Convoy. We will peacefully protest once again. If force is used against us, we will have no choice but to defend ourselves.

What legacy do you want to leave the future generation? A world of fences, drones, robot police enforcing curfews, controlling our food supply, rationing our energy and cars, all in the name of “saving us.” Fuck you. We know it’s all bullshit. There is no climate emergency, as proven by the “honest climatologists” who are not paid to support your fake bullshit argument (see comments for thousands of climatologists that scream your narrative is complete bullshit).

We do not accept your vision of the future for us. We reject it 100% wholeheartedly, and let this message serve as notice: we are no longer going to put up with it.

This Liberal government (with the same shuffled-around ministers as the last one) has been involved in countless scandals and money schemes — too long to list here, but anyone can go to AI and ask for all the Liberal scandals of the last ten years. It is an embarrassment to Canada and its people.

The last one brought down the Trudeau government. Remember the green slush fund that had you scrambling to try and save your government? Well, you failed, and your government got taken down. You then leveraged your media propaganda stories to position Trump as the enemy and to rally around a fake tariff cause that Carney was the only one who could deal with Trump. More bullshit. He was removing the counter-tariffs as he campaigned that he was the guy to deal with Trump.

Everything the Liberal government has done in the past ten years has been an abomination and a travesty of justice with no consequences for the people who have committed these crimes. You have weaponized every arm of the government and your paid media propaganda machines against us instead of for us. It is time for you to remember why a government is in place in the first place: to serve the people — not to terrorize, propagandize, lie, cheat, and steal from them.

There are consequences coming, and this bullshit at the ostrich farm may be the last straw.