Pets in Love





Jan 1, 2024





Tiny puppy tired after was separated from mom at 1 month old for one stupid reason

Credit to: littlestepsmatter

In the quiet corners of despair, a heart-wrenching tale unfolds—of a soul named Lulu, born into a world that met her with brutality and abandonment. From the earliest moments of her puppyhood, she faced the unthinkable—brutal abuse at the paws of her own mother. A mother who, burdened by the weight of an unwanted pregnancy, cast aside the innocent life she had brought into the world.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rd9T6fm4hao