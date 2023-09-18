Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Numerous illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage using ropes to scale the border wal
channel image
GalacticStorm
2129 Subscribers
Shop now
43 views
Published 21 hours ago

Bill Melugin reports from the border:

NEW: We witnessed numerous illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage using ropes to scale the border wall, then run off into the desert without apprehension in Naco, AZ. A smuggler on the wall guided them.


There have been over 1.5 million gotaways under Biden admin. There are very few BP agents to patrol this area, and this plays out every day. The evaders typically have pin drops on their cell phones showing where to go for smuggling pick ups once in the U.S. We did see one woman get caught by agents


@BillMelugin_


https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1703428917279731784?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket