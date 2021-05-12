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Το εμβόλιο είναι μεταλλαξιογόνο σε εν δυνάμει θανατηφόρο ιό... 💥
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5263 views • May 12, 2021
"Τα αντισώματα του εμβολίου όχι μόνο δεν σκοτώνουν τον φυσικό ιό, αλλά τον μεταλλάσσουνε και τον καθιστούν ανθεκτικότερο..." 💥 Σοκαριστική ερευνητική μελέτη Ιατρού Χειρ. Ογκολόγου Δημητρίου Αντωνίου Αποκαλύψεις που πρέπει να ακούσουν όλοι οι Έλληνες και ο κόσμος...
https://zoidosia.blogspot.com/
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού https://www.diktyoellinismou.gr/
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΣΕΙΣΜΟ ΚΑΙ ΑΝΑΤΡΟΠΗ ΠΡΟΚΑΛΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΑΝΑΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ SARS-COV-2! S.OS. και από την ερευνητική ομάδα του Καθηγητή Ιατρικής κ. Ι. Κουντουρά.
http://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%b3%ce%ba%ce%bf%cf%83%ce%bc%ce%b9%ce%bf-%cf%83%ce%b5%ce%b9%cf%83%ce%bc%ce%bf-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b1%cf%84%cf%81%ce%bf%cf%80%ce%b7-%cf%80%cf%81%ce%bf%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%bb/
https://zoidosia.blogspot.com/
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού https://www.diktyoellinismou.gr/
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΣΕΙΣΜΟ ΚΑΙ ΑΝΑΤΡΟΠΗ ΠΡΟΚΑΛΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΑΝΑΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ SARS-COV-2! S.OS. και από την ερευνητική ομάδα του Καθηγητή Ιατρικής κ. Ι. Κουντουρά.
http://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%b3%ce%ba%ce%bf%cf%83%ce%bc%ce%b9%ce%bf-%cf%83%ce%b5%ce%b9%cf%83%ce%bc%ce%bf-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b1%cf%84%cf%81%ce%bf%cf%80%ce%b7-%cf%80%cf%81%ce%bf%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%bb/
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