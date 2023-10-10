Create New Account
Are Ukraine-Bound Weapons In The Middle East?
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday

The Liberty Report, with Dr. Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams. This video asks whether weapons that were sent to Ukraine ultimately ended up in the Middle East via the black-market.

Video Source:

The Liberty Report with Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams

Closing theme music:

'Unfolding Revelation' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between The Liberty Report or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

